What’s up at the Stittsville Library?

It’s caterpillar season at the library. For the second year, the Stittsville library branch has become a caterpillar home. Drop by to visit their caterpillar cabinet. It will soon metamorphose into a butterfly cabinet! Currently, the caterpillars are in their cozy cup homes, but soon they will form a chrysalis and emerge as beautiful butterflies.

Finalists of the 2024 Awesome Authors Youth Writing Contest

Family, friends, writers and bibliophiles, please join the Library in congratulating the finalists of the 2024 Awesome Authors Youth Writing Contest! Thank you to everyone for your submissions. The Library gratefully acknowledges the generous support of the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library Association in making this contest possible. The winning texts will be published in an anthology called Pot-Pourri which will be available at the end of this year. Bravo! For the full list of winners, please click here!

Asian Heritage Month

The month of May is Asian Heritage Month and as celebrations go, Ottawa Public Library (OPL) has some amazing virtual programs coming up to celebrate. On Monday, May 27th at 7pm, Ottawa Public Library will be hosting a virtual chat (in French) with award winning Vietnamese-Canadian author Kim Thuy! Kim Thuy is a Montreal-based author who will be discussing her books and her experiences as a Vietnamese Canadian. Click here to find out more and to register. Watch this virtual chat from the comfort of your own home.

The following titles are some reading recommendations that were curated by Ottawa Public Library’s collection development team. Place a hold on any of these titles and pick them up at the Stittsville Branch.

Adults English:

Kids English:

Teens English

Adultes français

Enfants français

Ados français

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Children’s programming at the Stittsville Branch will be on pause in preparation for Summer Reading Club that starts in July. In the meantime, come check out the branch for our interactive activities – there is an I Spy display that gets changed every month and puzzles and games to play at each table. For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

*NEW* English Conversation Group / Groupe de conversation en anglais – Monday, May 27, 2024 – 12:00-1:00pm

Practice your English language conversation skills and meet new friends in a relaxed and friendly environment. A facilitator will be there to lead the group. This program will be ongoing, and it will be taking place every Monday until June 24, 2024. All levels are welcome. Drop-in program.

SCWG presents Welcome to Writing – Point of View – Saturday, May 25, 2024 – 1:00-2:30pm

Agents, editors, and professors of creative writing make a big deal about point of view (POV). As well, different POVs sound and feel different to the reader, POV comes in different flavours: first person, second person, third person limited, omniscient, objective; and different cases: past and present; and different depths. Furthermore, you can use different POVs in different sections of a story to achieve different effects. Deft management of POV in your stories will make your writing more professional and more appealing to readers.

Trivia Night! – Monday, May 27, 2024 – 6:30-7:30pm

Calling all quiz masters! Test your knowledge with live general trivia at the Stittsville branch of the Ottawa Public Library! Come for the fun, leave with the bragging rights! Register a team of two to five people, come and enjoy!

Cook the Cookbook Club – Tuesday, May 28, 2024 – 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. We will be discussing meal ideas and recipes when it comes to breakfast/brunch.

Aging in Place with Services and Supports – Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Participants will explore what’s involved (practically, emotionally, and financially) in continuing to live independently with services and supports. This will include an overview of common needs, available options, and financial considerations.

Armchair Travel – Newfoundland – Monday, June 10, 2024 – 6:00-8:00pm

Come and enjoy photos shown on a big screen, and narration from multiple car trips around this wonderful province. Highlights include Viking settlement in L’anse aux meadows, Fjord at Western Brook Pond, the Tablelands, Bonavista, Twillingate, Cape Spear, and icebergs. Presented by Lynda Buske from the Ottawa PC Users’ Group and the Orleans Photo Club.

Whoa, Backup! Effective Strategies for Keeping Your Computer Files Safe – Tuesday, June 11, 6:00-8:00pm

Think about all the data on your PC; videos of the grandkids playing in a park, photos of your trip to Patagonia (lucky you!), tax records, emails… Now think about whether those files exist anywhere else. If the answer is no, you need to think about backing them up. You could lose data due to viruses, fire, theft, and computer issues. Chris Taylor, President of the Ottawa PC Users’ group will discuss various ways you can ensure your important data survives any catastrophe.

